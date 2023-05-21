Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target at $91.75

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Agilysys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,378 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 916,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,621,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. Agilysys has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

