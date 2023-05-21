Broadleaf Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

GLD stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average of $174.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

