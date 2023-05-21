Broadleaf Partners LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $385.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.17 and its 200-day moving average is $359.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $365.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

