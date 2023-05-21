Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 17,015 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,362,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,222 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

