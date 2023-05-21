Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 306,743 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,743 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American International Group worth $33,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE AIG opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

