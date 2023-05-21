Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,320 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $32,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

