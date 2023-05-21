BlueArk (BRK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,893.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00427520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00126873 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00038847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.