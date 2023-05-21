Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,594 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

