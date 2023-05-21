Bitcicoin (BITCI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $32.67 million and $1.01 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,654,450,322 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.

Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.

In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.

See the Features tab for additional information.”

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

