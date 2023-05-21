BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.78. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently -93.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 593,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.

