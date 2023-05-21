Beta Finance (BETA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.92 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $65.24 million and $2.92 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

