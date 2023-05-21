Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $71.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Insider Activity at Berry Global Group
In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Berry Global Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.