Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $71.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,031,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,670,000 after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.