Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 40,682,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,377,032. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

