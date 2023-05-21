Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

