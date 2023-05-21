Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 483 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Southern by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,517,000 after buying an additional 841,094 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. 4,665,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,327. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.