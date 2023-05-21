Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 443,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 53,034 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,658. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.90. The company has a market cap of $286.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

