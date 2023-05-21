Belrium Price Hits $1.87 on Top Exchanges (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Belrium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006963 BTC on popular exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $62.46 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003378 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003075 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001469 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

