Belden (NYSE:BDC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.80.

Belden Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDC opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Belden by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Belden by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

