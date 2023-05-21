Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.72. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

