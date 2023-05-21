Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.97) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,303 ($28.85).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,787.50 ($22.39) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,902.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,005.78. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,736.50 ($21.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,185 ($27.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.59 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,545.45%.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.56), for a total value of £723,425.68 ($906,207.79). 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

