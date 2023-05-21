Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.
Banner Price Performance
Shares of BANR opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. Banner has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Banner Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Banner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Banner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Banner by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 2.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
About Banner
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banner (BANR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.