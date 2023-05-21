Bank of Montreal to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$146.09.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$117.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$119.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.08. The company has a market cap of C$82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$113.47 and a one year high of C$138.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

