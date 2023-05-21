Bank of America Increases Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $118.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,886. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,432 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Stories

