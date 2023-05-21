Bank of America Cuts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $28.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPG. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.32.

TPG Stock Down 0.1 %

TPG opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the third quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TPG in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

