Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.00.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $160.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.01 and a 200-day moving average of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 33.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

