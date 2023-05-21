Avalanche Price Hits $14.63 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.88 billion and $69.56 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $14.63 or 0.00053983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 429,965,016 coins and its circulating supply is 333,902,296 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

