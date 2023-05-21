AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $3,125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,712.06.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,653.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,570.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,498.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile



AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

