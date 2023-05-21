Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of ALV opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock worth $416,103. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

