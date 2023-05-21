Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.30.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.49. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 125,387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Autodesk by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

