Audius Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $251.32 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

