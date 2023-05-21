ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATNI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of ATNI opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. ATN International has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $588.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $192.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ATN International by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ATN International by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the U.S. Telecom and International Telecom segments. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

