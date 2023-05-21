Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Astec Industries Stock Performance
Shares of ASTE stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $892.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $49.56.
Astec Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Astec Industries Company Profile
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.
