Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ashland has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth about $11,976,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

