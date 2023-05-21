ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $44.91 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. ASD has a market cap of $44.91 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,224.58 or 0.99937449 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06920858 USD and is down -11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,933,374.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

