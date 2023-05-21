Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of ACLX opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Arcellx will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,587,613.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $478,738.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,694,592 shares of company stock valued at $75,969,339 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

