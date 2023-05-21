Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $3.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RKDA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($6.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 90.72% and a negative net margin of 245.87%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

