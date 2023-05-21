AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.33.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $119.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.56. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,427. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,104,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after acquiring an additional 370,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after buying an additional 295,307 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.