Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $132.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

