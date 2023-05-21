Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLE. Compass Point cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

APLE opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $171,979. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $37,208,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

