Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLE. Compass Point cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.7 %
APLE opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $171,979. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $37,208,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.