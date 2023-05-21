Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $763.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

