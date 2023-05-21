Analysts Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $31.33

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $33.77.
ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Read More
