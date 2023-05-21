Analysts Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $31.33

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.