AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.02. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More

