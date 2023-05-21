Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275 in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.