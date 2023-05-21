AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $173.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.86. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

