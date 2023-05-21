American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $71,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.15.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

