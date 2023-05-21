American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,374,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,776 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $529,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

