Amcor plc (AMCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Amcor has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Amcor has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,469,000 after buying an additional 1,264,492 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 863,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Amcor by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

