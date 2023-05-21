AlphaValue Lowers Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) to Buy

AlphaValue cut shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ELROF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elior Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Elior Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.31.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

