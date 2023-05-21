Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Saban Cheryl grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,268,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,973,952. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

