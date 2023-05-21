Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $595,028.27

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $101.10 million and approximately $595,028.27 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025520 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009134 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.